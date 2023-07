Philadelphia police are investigating after a grocery store employee was shot and killed in the city's Brewerytown neighborhood on Thursday.

There is no word yet on the employee's age or identity.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a corner store employee was shot and killed in the city's Brewerytown neighborhood on Thursday.

Officials say it happened just after 6:30 p.m. on the 1500 block of North 29th Street.

An employee was gunned down inside the corner store, police say.

There is no word yet on the victim's age or identity.

Officers have not released the circumstances behind the shooting.

