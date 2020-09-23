Man stabbed after a trip to a Southwest Philadelphia corner store runs home, collapses outside, then dies

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man who was stabbed outside of a Southwest Philadelphia corner store attempted to run home before collapsing and subsequently dying Tuesday night, according to police.Police said the incident started around 11 p.m. with a confrontation at the corner of 54th Street and Chester Avenue.Family members say 57-year-old Ancil Rostant had gone to the store to buy cigarettes when the unimaginable happened.Rostan's wife, Susan Dean, describes him as a selfless person."He loved people. He always giving. He always trying to throw like a barbecue, have something out there for them to eat, or was giving them drinks," she said. "He was a free-handed person. I don't know why they would want to murder him for no reason."Rostant was a father of seven and known around the neighborhood as a guy to go to for help if you had car trouble."After being stabbed, it appears he ran to his home and collapsed right in front of his house," according to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.Dean said, "His best friend came and wake me up and tell me my husband got stabbed outside. By the time I reach out here, he was already gone."Police said arriving officers found Rostant unresponsive, with a stab wound to his chest.He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead around 12:15 a.m.So far, no arrests have been made."Whoever it is that did this to my husband, please turn yourself in. He did not deserve this," Dean pleaded.Police said surveillance cameras in the area captured part of the incident.