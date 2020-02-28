Food & Drink

Corona beer sounds like coronavirus, but it's not making any changes

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business

A Corona beer billboard is displayed at the Grupo Modelo beer factory, maker of Corona beer, in Mexico City, Mexico, Friday, May 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)

Corona beer isn't making any changes to its advertising despite the name's unfortunate similarity to the deadly coronavirus.

Constellation Brands, which brews several variations of the popular lager, said in a statement that its customers "understand there is no link between the virus and our business."

The spread of the coronavirus couldn't have come at a worse time for Constellation, which is spending $40 million to launch its new Corona-branded hard seltzer. Part of the promotion includes a sponsored tweet that has sparked criticism for using the phrase "coming ashore soon."

RELATED: Diet Coke Shortage? Coronavirus affecting sweetener supply

Replies to the tweet say the ad is in "poor taste" and that the brand should "lay low for a few weeks."

RELATED: Face mask sales surge despite CDC saying most don't need them

Two surveys released this week show that the Corona's brand is suffering from negative buzz.

5W Public Relations said that 38% of Americans wouldn't buy Corona "under any circumstances" because of the outbreak, and another 14% said they wouldn't order a Corona in public. The survey encompasses polling from 737 beer drinkers in the United States.

In another survey conducted by YouGov, the firm found consumers' intent to purchase Corona fell to its lowest level in two years. The survey also showed that Corona's buzz score, a metric that that measures favorability, has dropped significantly since the beginning of the year.

Online searches for "corona beer virus" spiked in early February, but have since declined.

RELATED: Coronavirus: Here's how to protect yourself

Constellation Brands' stock dropped 8% on Thursday, although the entire stock market has fallen sharply as fear grows about the spread of coronavirus. The number of cases have climbed to 83,577 globally Friday. Nearly 3,000 people have died from the virus.

The-CNN-Wire & 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkcoronavirusbeeralcohol
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduation ceremonies beginning July 6
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News