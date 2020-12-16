Coronavirus

California city passes resolution giving grocery workers extra $4 per hour in hazard pay amid COVID-19 pandemic

LONG BEACH, Calif. -- A California city council Tuesday evening passed a resolution that would require "hero pay" for all frontline grocery workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The planned urgency ordinance would order grocery store employers in southern California's Long Beach to pay their frontline employees an additional $4 an hour in hazard pay wages.

"When large corporations don't step up to provide hazard pay for grocery workers, we will step in and protect these heroes," Mayor Robert Garcia tweeted. "Thank you to the Long Beach City Council for adopting the emergency $4 hazard pay for grocery workers. I'm going to sign the law as soon as it hits my desk."

RELATED: Front-line grocery store workers demand better safety enforcement, hazard pay as COVID cases surge



The urgency ordinance is expected to be voted on in early January. The hazard pay ordinance would expire after 120 days.

The resolution was introduced to the city council by United Food and Commercial Workers Local 324.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniacoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemicgrocery storecovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
2nd round of stimulus checks now expected in new COVID-19 relief deal
Local hospitals begin vaccinating frontline workers
Kirk Cameron's Christmas caroling protest in California sparks backlash
Haverford author writes book to help kids deal with worries
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Nor'easter to bring snow, wintry mix
2nd round of stimulus checks now expected in new COVID-19 relief deal
Check School Closings, Early Dismissals, & All Virtual Classes
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Snow emergencies, closings in Philadelphia area
Philadelphia issues storm updates, no snow day for city schools
Restrictions, snow storm creating one-two punch for Pa. grocery stores
Show More
Why the I-95 Corridor matters when forecasting winter storm
Are snow days still needed? Some schools say yes
Year after diagnosis, Flyers' Lindblom is now cancer-free
Kirk Cameron's Christmas caroling protest in California sparks backlash
US vaccinations ramp up as 2nd COVID-19 shot nears
More TOP STORIES News