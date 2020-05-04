Chester County teens launch H.O.P.E. campaign to feed others during pandemic

WEST CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- High schoolers Alyssa Aprahamian and her brother Will are the masterminds between the "H.O.P.E." lawn signs that have been sprouting up throughout Chester County.
"People need a lot of hope during this time so we thought it was a good acronym and hope has a lot of meaning," said Alyssa Aprahamian.
The signs are part of the H.O.P.E. campaign, which stands for Help Other People Eat. The Aprahamians have been selling them for two weeks.
"We were thinking, 'What can we do to help our community?' And the Chester County Food Bank isn't accepting in-house donations, so we wanted to raise money to raise donations," said Will Aprahamian, a freshman at Malvern Prep.
"When we drive around it's a cool thing to see and once someone donates, they can show on their lawn that they donated and it also makes it more public," said Alyssa Aprahamian, a senior at Villa Maria High School.
People can purchase the lawn signs for $15. So far, they've sold more than 150 signs.
The teens say all proceeds go to the Chester County Food Bank.
"It feels good to us too because we don't have a lot to do, it's good to keep our time occupied and it's definitely a good feeling to know we're helping those who need it," Alyssa said.
You can find them on social media: Hope Lawn Signs 2020.
