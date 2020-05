Coronavirus: Delaware County officials eager to reopen with safety as priority

Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Delaware County, Pennsylvania councilman is voicing his concerns as a reopening date for southeastern Pennsylvania hangs in the balance.Delaware County Councilman Kevin Madden is fielding questions from business owners eager to see when parts of the Philadelphia region moves from "red" to "yellow" and ultimately "green."The state's reopening plan went into effect last week, announcing the first wave of counties headed into the yellow phase Friday, May 8. Twenty-four counties from north central and northwestern Pennsylvania are preparing this week.The restrictions are still similar to the ones in the red stage, still, southeastern Pennsylvania is eyeing those counties with envy since they are closer to green than the rest of the state.A significant portion of Pennsylvania's revenue comes from six counties in the southeastern part of the state, including Philadelphia.Governor Tom Wolf explained in a release last week the requirements, "These counties were deemed ready to move to a reopening, or "yellow" phase because of low per-capita case counts, the ability to conduct contact tracing and testing, and appropriate population density to contain community spread."But in order for other counties to catch up, there needs more widespread testing to know how many people are affected.In Delaware County, Councilman Madden suggested nursing homes, which make up the bulk of their cases, be counted separately from the rest of the population."When you have 70% of the deaths we've had occur in nursing homes, if anything we want to shine a light on is that and to make sure the situation there is not getting conflated with the rest of the community."But Secretary of Health, Dr. Rachel Levine, did not agree, saying that nursing homes are part of the community with staff going back and forth."We are not going to separate nursing home cases from other cases in the county," said Levine.Madden says he is concerned about the vulnerable population in the nursing homes and does not want to reopen too soon."We're not advocating for reopening before it's safe. We are where we are, we need to stay the course. What we're advocating for is not looking at solely one metric as this progresses. Maybe there are ways of being flexible and creative about starting to open things in a way that are safe," said Madden.___CASESThe Pennsylvania Department of Health Monday said there are 825 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 50,092.All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.On Monday, the department reported 14 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 2,458 in Pennsylvania."As we prepare to move a number of counties from red to yellow, we need all Pennsylvanians to continue to follow the social distancing and mitigation efforts in place," Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. "We must continue to protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, which includes our seniors, those with underlying health issues, our healthcare workers and our first responders. I am proud of the work that Pennsylvanians have done so far, but we cannot stop now, we must continue to take the necessary steps to protect ourselves from COVID-19."There are 195,498 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.There have been no pediatric deaths to date from COVID-19 in the commonwealth.In nursing and personal care homes, there are 9,345 resident cases of COVID-19, and 1,224 cases among employees, for a total of 10,569 at 494 distinct facilities in 44 counties.Out of Pennsylvania's total deaths, 1,646 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.Approximately 3,084 of Pennsylvania's total cases are in health care workers