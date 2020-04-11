Health & Fitness

In sickness and in health: couple married for 45 years discharged after recovering from COVID-19

HAMMOCKS, Fla. -- A couple is back home after beating the coronavirus that has plagued the world.

Staff at the West Kendall Baptist Hospital in Florida clapped and cheered as a couple married for 45 years were discharged after recovering from the coronavirus.

In sickness and in health, Doriela Muñoz and Carlos Saldarrianga were released from the hospital on April 10 in Hammock, Florida.

The couple both tested positive for COVID-19 and were admitted to hospital on the same day, according to local reports.

The couple had a "long stay" in the hospital, according to Baptist Health.
