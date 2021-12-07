Officials in tri-state area offering increased vaccine availability COVID-related deaths rise

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The tri-state area continues to make COVID-19 vaccination clinics available for people who either originally chose not to get vaccinated, or for age groups recently approved to receive shots, and for those seeking booster shots.On Tuesday, at the Sturgis Recreation Center in Philadelphia, Betty Simmons, 73, of East Oak Lane, said she was ready for her booster."Just to stay safe, and to make sure I'm doing all I can to not get COVID, especially with the new variant arriving daily. I decided to get it and see how things work out," said Simmons.In Mt. Laurel, New Jersey, a new mega-site opened at East Gate Square where Virtua healthcare workers are administering the shots. The National Guard is also on hand to help."We've started vaccinating 5-year-olds and up. We're also seeing a lot of walk-ins of adults seeking booster doses for the doses that they received more than six months ago," said Emergency Management Coordinator Phyllis Worrell.As of December 5, Pennsylvania is seeing 88 deaths a day on average, an 18.9% increase over two weeks. New Jersey is averaging 16 deaths a day, up 45%, and Delaware has three deaths a day on average up from two deaths a day. That data compiled by the 6abc Data Journalism Team is compared to numbers from November 21.On Tuesday, Delaware officials held a news conference after they announced Friday, they had growing concerns about hospitalizations trending upwards."Our case rates, our percent positivity, as well as hospitalizations have increased in Delaware. This is a delta surge," said Delaware's Director of Public Health Dr. Karyl Rattay.