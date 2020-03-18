Coronavirus

Delaware officials confirm 26 coronavirus cases

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- The number of new coronavirus cases in Delaware has more than doubled following a drive-thru testing event by the state's largest hospital system.

The Division of Public Health on Wednesday announced the statewide total stands at 25.

There are 20 cases in New Castle County, three cases in Kent County and three cases in Sussex County.



Officials said they discovered new cases after New Castle County residents participated in the ChristianaCare Health System's drive-thru testing event on Friday, when 536 people were tested.

EMBED More News Videos

Schools in Delaware will be closed for two weeks by order of the governor amid the coronavirus outbreak.



Delawareans with questions about COVID-19 or their exposure risk can call the Division of Public Health's Coronavirus Call Center at 1-866-408-1899, or 711 for individuals who are hearing impaired, from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, or email DPHCall@delaware.gov.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew castle countycoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
NJ to allow outdoor graduation ceremonies beginning July 6
The NHL's coronavirus pause: What the playoff format means for all 31 teams, updates on testing, more
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Philly workers plan rally to protest proposed budget cuts
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
NJ to allow outdoor graduation ceremonies beginning July 6
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News