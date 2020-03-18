Delaware officials confirm 26 coronavirus cases

During a livestream, Public Health Director Dr. Karyl Rattay says Delaware now has 19 cases of #coronavirusus - 17 in NCCo, 1 in Kent and 1 in Sussex. #netde #healthde pic.twitter.com/4twqG8fBvw — DHSS (@Delaware_DHSS) March 18, 2020

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- The number of new coronavirus cases in Delaware has more than doubled following a drive-thru testing event by the state's largest hospital system.The Division of Public Health on Wednesday announced the statewide total stands at 25.There are 20 cases in New Castle County, three cases in Kent County and three cases in Sussex County.Officials said they discovered new cases after New Castle County residents participated in the ChristianaCare Health System's drive-thru testing event on Friday, when 536 people were tested.Delawareans with questions about COVID-19 or their exposure risk can call the Division of Public Health's Coronavirus Call Center at 1-866-408-1899, or 711 for individuals who are hearing impaired, from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, or email DPHCall@delaware.gov.