Coronavirus

Trader Joe's and other grocers give employees a break on Easter

As grocery store employees work tirelessly on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, many big chains are giving them a much-needed day off.

Recently, grocery stores such as Trader Joe's announced they will be closing all stores on Easter Sunday, April 12, to give employees a day of rest.

In an announcement on its website, Trader Joe's said, "Fill your Trader Joe's baskets with Easter fare early... All Trader Joe's Stores will be closed on Easter Sunday, April 12th to give our incredible crew members a much-needed day of rest."

Other stores like Aldi, Sam's Club, Publix, H-E-B and Costco, which are typically closed on Easter, will maintain the tradition this year.

Easter 2020 is expected to be very different for families across the county as churches comply with social distancing regulations and hold services online.

The following major grocers are still open on Easter at this time:

  • Kroger
  • Ralphs
  • Walmart
  • Whole Foods




Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingholiday shoppingcoronavirusu.s. & worldgrocery storeeaster
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Philly workers plan rally to protest proposed budget cuts
The NHL's coronavirus pause: What the playoff format means for all 31 teams, updates on testing, more
'Tequila fairy' lifts spirits of workers who lost jobs due to COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
Show More
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
Man shot multiple times in North Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News