Health & Fitness

'Shame on you': Florida woman, 26, dies of COVID-19 after hospital didn't test her for coronavirus, family says

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- A 26-year-old Florida woman died from COVID-19 after her family says she went to the hospital and was sent home to recover without being tested for coronavirus.

As her condition worsened, Desi-rae McIntosh was admitted to the hospital on July 9 and tested positive for COVID-19. But ABC affiliate WEAR-TV reports it was too late, and she died only four days later.

McIntosh's father said she worked at a Tom Thumb up until she was hospitalized. Now, candles and flowers sit outside the gas station in her memory.

"Desi was the most sweetest, honest, caring and loving person you could ever possibly want to meet," said her father, Thomas Frisch.

About two weeks ago, McIntosh started having a cough and shortness of breath. Frisch said she went to the hospital, was diagnosed with pneumonia and was sent home to recover.

However, Frisch said she was never tested for COVID-19 at the time.

"If I come to your hospital and I have pneumonia and you don't check me for COVID, shame on you," her father said.

"She began coughing and so I could tell catching her breath was difficult," said Taylor Kennedy, one of Desi's regular customers.

Last week, Kennedy said she noticed Desi's condition getting worse and encouraged her to go back to the hospital.

"She didn't want to trouble anybody with what she thought was her problem," Kennedy said. "So all I said to her was that there's absolutely nothing that somebody could buy that would replace your life."

Frisch said last Thursday, Desi was admitted to the hospital and at that time she tested positive for COVID-19. Yet, it was too late.

Desi was moved to the ICU, put on a ventilator and passed away just four days later.

Because of coronavirus restrictions, Frisch wasn't able to be with his only child for the last moments of her life.

"I won't be able to see her smiling face no more," he said, breaking into tears. "I won't be able to hug her."

Frisch said Desi had underlying conditions, including asthma and diabetes.

However, he believes that if doctors tested her for COVID-19 initially and she was treated immediately, she might still be alive.

Frisch said he didn't take the virus seriously until now. He wants others to not wait until it's too late.

"I was one of those 'Oh I don't need a mask, masks don't work, the social distancing thing is stupid,'" he said. "No, that is completely wrong."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfloridacoronavirus deathscoronavirus testingcoronavirushospitalu.s. & worldcoronavirus test
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Montco coach, party attendees not cooperating with tracers: Official
Philadelphia gyms, fitness centers can reopen Monday
Teachers, health care workers push back against Philly school plan
Bucks County to provide face shields for students
6-year-old boy hailed a hero after saving sister from dog attack
New restrictions in Pa. as COVID-19 cases surge
Philly officials delay plan to close protest camp along Ben Franklin Parkway
Show More
Wawa planning to add drive-thru to NJ store
Mail could be delayed as new postal boss pushes cost-cutting
Police chase leads to fatal crash in Delco
CDC director: If everyone wore masks, US could control COVID
Alex Trebek gives health update, previews special 'Jeopardy!' shows
More TOP STORIES News