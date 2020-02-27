Coronavirus

How coronavirus compares with the flu

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, has several similarities to the flu, but there are also key differences.

Both are viruses and cause fever, cough, body aches, fatigue and sometimes vomiting and diarrhea.

MORE: What is coronavirus? Should outbreak concern Americans?
EMBED More News Videos

ABC News' Dr. Jen Ashton explains what health officials know -- and don't know -- about the deadly outbreak.


They can range from mild to severe, and both diseases are potentially deadly.

Neither virus is treatable with antibiotics, but the flu can be treated with anti-viral drugs that can help lessen symptoms and the duration.

One big difference is there is there is no vaccine for coronavirus, although several options are being studied.

Experts say your best bet to avoid the flu is to get a flu shot, and it's still not too late.

MORE: Ways to protect you and your family in case of coronavirus outbreak in US
EMBED More News Videos

Even though there's no vaccine for coronavirus, the CDC has a list of what you can do.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessflucoronavirusvirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
NJ to allow outdoor graduation ceremonies beginning July 6
The NHL's coronavirus pause: What the playoff format means for all 31 teams, updates on testing, more
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Philly workers plan rally to protest proposed budget cuts
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
NJ to allow outdoor graduation ceremonies beginning July 6
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News