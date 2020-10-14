Fall COVID-19 surge has begun in Pennsylvania, heath secretary says

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Wednesday marked the ninth consecutive day that the number of new coronavirus infections in Pennsylvania has topped 1,000.The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that there were 1,276 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 175,922During a news conference, health secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said the numbers indicate the expected fall surge has begun.She joined other state officials to outline and strategize steps to minimize the impact of a new wave.Levine also urged that while residents wait for a COVID-19 vaccine, it is critically important that people get the flu vaccine to avoid unnecessary stress on the health care system.The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds.Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.