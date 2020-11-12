New COVID-19 restrictions begin in New Jersey today

All restaurants and bars must close indoor dining from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m.
Bar seating will be prohibited at all hours.
The restrictions also impact indoor youth sports. College and professional teams were not covered by the order.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases saw its highest increase in nearly seven months, Gov. Phil Murphy said earlier in the weeks.
The increase is the latest trend showing the virus's resurgence.
The average increase over the first seven days of this month reached roughly 2,135, up from about 590 cases a day in early October. The average caseload increase for the first week of September was nearly 340 cases, according to state Health Department figures.
There were 21 more deaths in the state, pushing the overall death toll to 14,661.
"These numbers are devastating. We are still in the midst of a pandemic. Wear a mask. Social distance. Stay safe," Murphy said in a tweet.
The daily caseload hasn't reached nearly 4,000 overnight since April at the height of the outbreak, though testing has increased since then.
