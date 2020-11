New indoor gatherings restrictions now in effect in New Jersey

The following indoor gatherings may continue under the current rules – limited to 25% of a room’s capacity, up to 150 people:

☑️Religious services/celebrations and political events

☑️Weddings

☑️Funerals/memorial services

☑️Performances — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) November 16, 2020

Just spoke with @NYGovCuomo, @GovNedLamont, @GovernorTomWolf, and @JohnCarneyDE about how we can continue working together to beat back the second wave of #COVID19. Together, we will follow the science, keep our region safe, and save lives. pic.twitter.com/ubyBjlsy2B — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) November 16, 2020

Cherry Hill School District goes hybrid

AMC Theatres Closes Hamilton Location

Hospitalizations on the rise

Health experts warn against holiday travel, unnecessary COVID testing

As COVID cases rise, no need to stockpile supplies, expert says

CDC says masks protect you, not just those around you, in updated guidance

CDC releases updated guidelines for Thanksgiving

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- As coronavirus numbers continue to rise in New Jersey, officials hope to stop the spread with a series of restrictive measures including new limits on both indoor and outdoor gatherings.Governor Phil Murphy announced Monday that indoor gathering capacity has been lowered from 25 to 10, while outdoor gatherings will now allow 150 people maximum, down from 500.Religious services, celebrations, political events, weddings, funerals, memorial services and performances may continue under the current rules, but are limited to 25% of a room's capacity, up to 150 people, Murphy said in a tweet."We think those are steps, coupled with the other steps we have taken, which will hopefully begin to shake these numbers down," he told MSNBC. "This is a lot of fatigue. It's a lot of private setting transmission. Particularly with the holidays coming up, we've got to plead with people to not let their hair down, to be vigilant, social distance, face coverings, all the basic stuff we know works."The new indoor limit went into effect 6 a.m. Tuesday, while the outdoor level kicks in Nov. 23."I must again pull back the reins," he said. "It gives me no joy."The lower levels come just before Thanksgiving and ahead of the winter holidays.New Jersey's coronavirus levels have been spiking, which Murphy has said amounts to a "second wave."The average increase over the first seven days of this month reached roughly 2,135, up from about 590 cases a day in early October. The average caseload increase for the first week of September was nearly 340 cases, according to state Health Department figures.Murphy has a news conference on the outbreak scheduled for later Monday.On Sunday, the state reported more than 4,500 new cases, setting a record for the second day in a row.The Garden State reported 2,032 new positive cases of COVID-19. The high case count brings the overall total since the start of the pandemic to 281,493."These numbers are alarming and concerning, to say the least. Wear a mask. Social distance. Stay safe," Murphy said.Last week, new statewide dining restrictions went into effect, putting a late-night curfew on indoor dining and eliminating barside seating at all times.Camden County has been one of the hardest-hit counties in our area recently, reporting 400 new cases Sunday.Last week, the county opened up a COVID testing site at Camden County College in Cherry Hill because of increased demand."I want to be responsible. I want everyone to be safe, so I canceled my party. In terms of Thanksgiving, we're all going to keep it low key," said Dr. Alicea Davis of Camden.Murphy spoke virtually with governors in surrounding states Sunday night."Together, we will follow the science, keep our region safe, and save lives," Murphy said.Despite a surge in cases in Camden County, students in the Cherry Hill School District are going back to the classroom on November 17 on a hybrid schedule.To learn more about the district's hybrid learning schedule,The AMC Hamilton 24 Theatre has permanently shut its doors. AMC Theatres tells 6abc.com the theater closed at the end of business on Sunday, Nov. 8. As COVID numbers rise throughout New Jersey, hospitals have seen an uptick in patients who can't fight the virus at home over the past month.State health officials said several New Jersey hospitals have been on divert status this week - meaning incoming patients are temporarily sent to other hospitals for treatment.Health experts are urging caution ahead of the holiday season, asking that you think twice about traveling - and getting unnecessary COVID-19 tests As COVID-19 cases continue to surge, consumers are stocking up, and grocery stores are responding. But before you go on a spending spree, there are some things to consider. As the U.S. sees a nationwide spike in coronavirus cases, the Centers for Disease Control released new mask guidance. The latest update says wearing a face-covering doesn't just protect the people around you, but it also protects the wearer from incoming virus projectiles. The CDC posted its most specific guidance yet on Thanksgiving Monday, which emphasizes that the safest option for the holiday is celebrating only with people in your household or taking extra precautions like wearing masks and keeping your distance if you celebrate with others.