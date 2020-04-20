Health & Fitness

LEAP Charter School students in Camden donate 3D face shields to Cooper Medical Center

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Students at LEAP Academy Charter School in Camden, New Jersey wanted to do something to help the area's medical personnel.

They know there is a desperate need of personal protective equipment or PPE.

So, they found a way to make face shields.

Using 3D printers, the team of four students and their teachers created the face shields.

It takes them about two hours to print each one and then a few minutes to attach rubber bands to hold them on.

On Monday, Christopher McCrum, the head of the Fabrication Lab - or Fab Lab - at LEAP loaded up 150 face shields and took them to Cooper University Hospital.

He praised the students for their vision and ability to devise and create the masks.
"This is the type of thing that we're always looking for in school," McCrum said. "We're looking for something that has real-world potential and a problem that we need to solve and our students are tackling it and taking it on. I couldn't be prouder of them."

Senior Joshua Ramos, junior Alexandra San Vincente, and sophomores Katerin Batista and Heidi San Vincente all took part.

When worn with a face mask, the shields provide another barrier to help protect healthcare workers from respiratory infections caused by the coronavirus.

