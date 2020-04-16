Business

Resources available for small businesses in New Jersey

Action News coverage of the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak

CAMDEN, New Jersey -- Small business owners throughout our area are trying to weather the storm that is the coronavirus pandemic.

In New Jersey, Camden County Freeholder Louis Cappelli Junior moderated a Facebook Live town hall.

The event brought together members of the small business community with Congressman Donald Norcross.

Together they discussed payroll protection and other relief opportunities to help shore up local businesses until the state quarantine is lifted.

For more information, visit https://www.sba.gov/local-resources/new-jersey
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesscamden countysmall businesscoronavirus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
Show More
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
Man shot multiple times in North Philadelphia
Fire truck adorned with flag tips over in Bucks County
More TOP STORIES News