Coronavirus New Jersey: Condition improving for infected Camden County man

The county has one confirmed presumptive positive case of the coronavirus and monitoring nearly a dozen others for the virus.
"We had two people that we were watching that tests came back negative today, so that's very good news," said Camden County Freeholder Director Louis Cappelli.
Cappelli says a man in his 60s being treated at Jefferson Health in Cherry Hill is doing much better and could be released soon.
He says all seven people who the victim had contact with will complete their quarantine Wednesday.
Officials also say the patient did not take mass transit and did not attend any social gatherings while he was symptomatic.
On Tuesday, officials annouced a Bergen County man was the first in the state to die from the coronavirus.
Classes at Camden County College have not been canceled but crews there and at other county buildings were accelerating sanitizing and cleaning of all surfaces that people will make contact with. Desks, chairs, doors, handles, faucets and even pencil sharpeners.
"We're gonna maintain our best practices to keep it as clean as possible to disinfect for the protection of course of the students, faculty and employees," said Cappelli.
In addition, all employee travel out of the country or state has been canceled.
"We're encouraging our employees to stay home if they feel sick. We encouraged them to call a doctor if you have some of the symptoms of the virus," Cappelli said.
"So unless you're in real critical condition, there's no reason to go to the hospital, call your health care provider, stay at home and the health care provider will attend to you as they need to," he added.
