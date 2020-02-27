Busting COVID-19 coronavirus myths: Facts from the Centers for Disease Control

Fact 1: Diseases can make anyone sick regardless of their race or ethnicity.
Fear and anxiety about COVID-19 can cause people to avoid or reject others even though they are not at risk for spreading the virus.
Fact 2: For most people, the immediate risk of becoming seriously ill from the virus that causes COVID-19 is thought to be low.
Older adults and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions may be at higher risk for more serious complications from COVID-19.
Fact 3: Someone who has completed quarantine or has been released from isolation does not pose a risk of infection to other people.
Fact 4: You can help stop COVID-19 by knowing the signs and symptoms:
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
Seek medical advice if you develop symptoms and ave been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or live in or have recently traveled from an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19. Call ahead before you go to a doctor's office or emergency room. Tell them about your recent travel and your symptoms.
Fact 5: There are simple things you can do to help keep yourself and others healthy.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
Source: CDC.gov
Video via AccuWeather
This story has been updated to reflect evolving information from the CDC.