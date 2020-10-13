covid-19

Council Rock High School North closes after 5 students test positive for COVID-19

Classes will be all virtual for the remainder of the week at Council Rock High School North.
NEWTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Council Rock High School North in Bucks County, Pennsylvania is shutting down for the rest of the week after five students have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter sent to the school community Monday, Superintendent Robert Fraser said the cases occurred over the past week. He said school officials learned of three of them on Monday.

"Accordingly, and consistent with (Pennsylvania Department of Education/Department of Health) guidelines, we are closing the school for in-person instruction for the remainder of this week," Fraser said.

The remaining four days of the school this week will be virtual for all CRN students.

Fraser said the four-day in-person closure will allow for contract tracing to occur and to see if the school community experiences any additional positive cases over the remainder of the week.

SEE ALSO: Gov. Wolf increases crowd limits for most of Pennsylvania
EMBED More News Videos

Coronavirus-related crowd restrictions for both indoor and outdoor events were loosened for most of Pennsylvania on Tuesday by Gov. Tom Wolf.



"We thank you for your patience as we work through this difficult situation," Fraser said.

"Please be safe as we continue to navigate this pandemic, and thank you for your flexibility at this particular time," he added.

On Monday, the Bucks County Health Department reported 229 new cases between Oct. 4-10, an average of almost 33 per day and one more than the previous week's total of 228.

The health department said Bucks County managed to "hold the line" last week on new infections.

SEE ALSO: Friday night high school football returns but with coronavirus restrictions
EMBED More News Videos

Football games were played Friday night at some schools across the area, but restrictions were in place.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnewtown township (bucks county)high schoolcoronavirusstudentscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19
Some indoor sports can resume in NJ - here are the restrictions
Johnson & Johnson pauses COVID-19 vaccine trial
Fauci says he was taken out of context in new Trump campaign ad
Woman goes into labor while taking bar exam
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Child dead, mother in custody following West Philadelphia stabbing
Barrett tells senators she's not Scalia, but her own judge: LIVE
Viral video shows cougar stalking Utah hiker
Johnson & Johnson pauses COVID-19 vaccine trial
It's not just Amazon: Here's where you can get deals this week
Announcement on gathering limits for Philly expected today
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy, Cool Today
Show More
Police investigate alleged murder-suicide in Port Richmond
Man shot multiple times runs blocks before collapsing
Tuesday is last day to register to vote in New Jersey
University of Delaware suspends 19 student-athletes for violating COVID-19 protocols
Controversial East Passyunk neighborhood logo to be redesigned
More TOP STORIES News