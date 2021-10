MORRISVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Bucks County, Pennsylvania are searching for a former councilman who has been missing for several days.Authorities say David Nay is listed as missing and endangered.Nay was last seen on Thursday.Police say the former councilman is believed to be armed and is "contending with a mental health issue."Nay was last seen driving a Chevy pick-up truck with tags: ZRG-6024.Anyone with any information is asked to call Morrisville police at (215) 295-8112.