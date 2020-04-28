$500K worth of counterfeit electronics on way to Delaware seized in Philadelphia

CBP Photo/Handout

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized a half-million dollars' worth of counterfeit electronics in Philadelphia that were on the way to Delaware.The seizure of the two shipments from China was completed last week, Philadelphia CBP said Tuesday.Officials said the shipments contained more than 20,000 pieces, representing 35 different counterfeit consumer electronics, including Apple iPhones, video gaming systems, speakers, watches, cameras, scanners, DVD players, headphones, chargers and other electronics.If authentic, officials said the electronics would have had a manufacturer's suggested retail price of $519,510."Counterfeit electronics may include malicious coding that could steal your identity and financial security, and they are generally manufactured with substandard materials that could overheat and ignite," said Joseph Martella, CBP's Port Director for the Area Port of Philadelphia, in a statement. "CBP urges consumers to protect their families and their wallets by purchasing authentic goods from reputable vendors."Additionally, CBP officers seized counterfeit injectable dental gels.Officials said the products were being sent to an address in Wilmington, Delaware.