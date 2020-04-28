$500K worth of counterfeit electronics on way to Delaware seized in Philadelphia

(CBP Photo/Handout)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized a half-million dollars' worth of counterfeit electronics in Philadelphia that were on the way to Delaware.

The seizure of the two shipments from China was completed last week, Philadelphia CBP said Tuesday.

Officials said the shipments contained more than 20,000 pieces, representing 35 different counterfeit consumer electronics, including Apple iPhones, video gaming systems, speakers, watches, cameras, scanners, DVD players, headphones, chargers and other electronics.

CBP Photo/Handout



If authentic, officials said the electronics would have had a manufacturer's suggested retail price of $519,510.

"Counterfeit electronics may include malicious coding that could steal your identity and financial security, and they are generally manufactured with substandard materials that could overheat and ignite," said Joseph Martella, CBP's Port Director for the Area Port of Philadelphia, in a statement. "CBP urges consumers to protect their families and their wallets by purchasing authentic goods from reputable vendors."

CBP Photo/Handout



Additionally, CBP officers seized counterfeit injectable dental gels.

Officials said the products were being sent to an address in Wilmington, Delaware.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiawilmingtonheadphonesiphonevideo gamecounterfeit
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
Show More
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
Man shot multiple times in North Philadelphia
Fire truck adorned with flag tips over in Bucks County
More TOP STORIES News