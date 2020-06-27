Couple, 3 kids escape house fire in Gloucester County

DEPTFORD TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A couple and their three children were able to escape a fire that heavily damaged the family's home in Gloucester County, New Jersey.

The fire started early Saturday morning on the unit block of Carter Street in Deptford Township.

Officials said the fire began in the garage and spread to the rest of the home.

It took crews an hour to get the fire under control.

A cause of the fire is under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
deptford townshipfire escapefirehouse fire
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crash leads to triple shooting on City Avenue in Lower Merion
Amazon truck collides with car on NJ Turnpike, 1 dead
Mandatory mask order for Philly; green phase could be delayed
NJ officials release plan for in-person learning this fall
Philly DA announces new initiative to reduce shooting violence
Philly officials give warning about sale, use of illegal fireworks
What to know as Philly area enters green phase
Show More
Long lines as malls in southeastern PA reopen
American Airlines to resume booking flights to capacity July 1
Woman freed after being trapped in sand
Coronavirus task force briefs - but not at White House
PennDOT extends driver's license expiration again, some can skip DMV
More TOP STORIES News