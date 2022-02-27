Couple robbed by group of men while walking home from bar in Torresdale

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police are working to track down a group of men who robbed a couple in Torresdale.It happened just after 3 a.m. Sunday morning in the 7900 block of Craig Street.The couple was returning from a local bar when police say the men, who were wearing ski masks, approached them and demanded money.Officers say they got away with 500 dollars and drove off.Police say the robbers fired a gun, but there were no injuries.