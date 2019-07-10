Couples say they were targeted by thieves during weddings in Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- Wilmington police say they're investigating allegations that several newlywed couples have been targeted by thieves during their weddings at the Hotel Dupont over the last year.

According to published reports, the couples claim thousands of dollars worth of gifts were taken from a locked bridal suite, while they socialized with guests.

Police tell Action News, though they can't comment on specifics, they are investigating four theft complaints, dating back to October of last year.

The Hotel Du Pont says they maintain a zero-tolerance policy on theft and are fully cooperating with police.
