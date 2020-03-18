COVID-19 cases climb to at least 34 in Philadelphia

Action News coverage of the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak

PHILADELPHIA -- During a news conference Wednesday, Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley announced 16 additional cases of the coronavirus in Philadelphia.

The additional cases bring the number of confirmed cases in the city to 34. The statewide total climbed to at least 133 on Wednesday.



Officials said they are awaiting test results on many other cases and are working with 144 people who have been exposed to people with this infection to monitor for symptoms.

Residents with medical questions can call the Greater Philadelphia Coronavirus Helpline at 1-800-722-7112. The helpline, free and available 24/7.



Residents can also get COVID-19 updates sent to their phones. Text COVIDPHL to 888-777 to receive free alerts with information and updates from the Health Department.
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump invokes act to marshal private sector against COVID-19
Number of Pennsylvania COVID-19 cases rises to more than 130
Commissioner: Philly police not turning blind eye to crime
Giant, Whole Foods, ACME adjust hours for seniors amid COVID-19 pandemic
Atlantic County reports 1st confirmed COVID-19 case
Pennsylvania Task Force 1 crews setting up at Citizens Bank Park
US, Canada border to close to 'non-essential traffic,' Trump says
Show More
Latest COVID-19 updates for the Philadelphia region
Global confirmed coronavirus cases top 200,000
Rita's postpones free water ice giveaway amid coronavirus concerns
City of Wilmington worker tests positive for COVID-19
Cynwyd Elementary School teacher tests positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News