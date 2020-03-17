These Philly fitness studios are offering online workouts you can stream at home

For the foreseeable future, many in the region will be confined to their homes with the majority of businesses closed to help stem the spread of Covid-19.
Gyms are among the list of non-essential businesses closed during the social distancing cause, so many fitness centers have taken their classes virtual, many free for members. We listed a number of gyms offering online courses you can do from the comfort of your home.
YOGA/BARRE
Bar Method Rittenhouse
Join your favorite instructors as they teach live streaming classes on Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. The remaining week's schedule will be available later in the week. You must have an active membership to participate. Live streaming classes are available every day! Members with an active package can go to MindBody to sign up for class. Non-members can purchase a package-they are offering: 3 classes $39 Live Stream from Home. Sign up for classes here: Registration page
Core Power Yoga
While studios are closed, Core Power is offering a special collection of online classes through their on demand network of courses. New C1, C2, Sculpt, HPF and even meditation classes will be available weekly. View their extensive library here: On Demand Classes.
Hot Box Yoga
Hot Box has a library of owrkouts available to watch anytime online on their site
Laughing Buddha Hot Yoga
Daily videos will be added to the YouTube channel. Live classess are available Monday through Friday from 8-9 a.m. via the Zoom app. Email amy@hotyoga.guru for the link.
Pop Fit Studios
The Havertown studio's site allows you to live-stream barre, dance and bounce classes. You can even rent their mini trampolines for workouts at home. Sign up for classes on their website.
Priya Hot Yoga
The yoga studio will offer two weeks of free virtual zoom sessions. Each session lasts 60 mins and caters to all levels. You can sign up for free at the Zoom website. View the daily schedule at: Priya Yoga classes
Rebel Yoga
Offering free, live classes via their Instagram page @rebelyogastudio, 2-3 times a day. Classes remain on Instagram for 24 hours. However they are asking for donations to their Venmo account that will go directly to the teacher. Additional virtual classes will be offered via Zoom by the end of the week. Rebel members will be able to use their current class packages to pay for classes and non-studio members can pay a virtual drop in rate. Classes will be posted on their website and Mindbody.
The Sporting Club at The Bellevue
Their various social media accounts feature Power classes that are HIIT based training courses. Pilates and yoga classess are also available. These are available for free for anyone who follows @sportingclubbellevue
Vitality Meditation
Vitality will live a free stream yoga classes on Thursday at 6 p.m. via Instagram Live. Wednesday night, they are offering grounding breath work Meditation accessible online via their website for $7.
They are also offering Mindfulness Monday online on March 23 for $7. Sign up on their website.
HIIT/STRENGTH TRAINING
@AddisonBay
Thier network of trainers will stream live workouts via Instagram at @AddisonBay.
AFC Bala
Workout videos are available for free on their Instagram, Facebook and Youtube accounts.
Balance Chestnut
Training will be available virtually via ZOOM or FACETIME. Group Fitness will be 100% VIRTUAL via ZOOM through the end of April. Check out the full schedule of workouts here: http://balancech.com/schedule
Be Well With Beth
The registered dietitian and personal trainer offers simple, short daily workouts for all levels via Instagram. Several workouts are good for parents as they can include the kids home from school. New workouts are posted daily. The website also offers a free 10-day nutrition and fitness challenge as well as virtual nutrition consultations which may be covered by your insurance.
Check out her free Instagram workouts here: @BeWellWithBeth
Compete in the challenge here: 10-day challenge
BPM Fitness
All this week, BPM fitness is posting free classes on its Instagram page.
Starting Friday, BPM will post zoom classes two to three times a day. Proceeds will go directly to the coaches. BPM will also host free mindfulness courses via zoom several times throughout the next two weeks in the evenings for everyone.
Get all the information on classes at BPM Fitness PHL.
City Fitness
City Fitness is creating at-home versions of its most popular workouts available exclusively on their Instagram page and website. Visit Instagram at 12:15 p.m. for a live WE/FIT session with Jon Lyons. More workouts are available here: At-home workouts.
Core Fit Training Studio
The gym is offering Facebook Live classes for members. Check the website and Facebook page for dates and times.
The Edge Fitness Clubs
The Edge Fitness Clubs are offering daily LIVE streamed workouts you can do at home without equipment. Missed the session? No worries! You can catch a replay on Instagram or Facebook.
Visit their Instagram for daily schedules and LIVE streams.
Flip Out Productions
Flip Out productions is offering daily workouts via its Instagram page. They plan to add content daily.
Fuel Cycle Fitness
Fuel Cycle is posting workouts via their Instagram and Facebook and offferng free virtual classes via the Zoom platform -- with a daily schedule and will host another on Thursdays at 8 a.m.
Gorilla Power
Trainer Leroy Mapp is offering online high intensity workouts over the next few months. The nine-week program features 27 workouts for all levels and begins on March 23.
Visit Gorilla-Power.com to learn more and to sign up.
Never Give Up Training in Manayunk
Fully Virtual studio is available now. Their trainers will be offering live morning and evening workout - with pop-up workouts throughout the day, too! You can register for these classes as you normally would on the website or MindBody. Also stay tuned for free, live and shortened express workouts randomly throughout the week. These classes will be free of charge and available to the entire community, via Facebook and Instagram.
The Wall Cycling in Manayunk
Daily Private at Home Zoom Classes to unlimited level members. Non-members can purchase classes for $10 or three for $25 by emailing katie@thewallcycling.com
Rumble
Rumble inspired cardio and bodyweight workouts are available to stream live via Instagram Live. Join in at @Doyourumble. All workouts will stay up for 24 hours.
Solidcore
Solidcore is offering free workout classes you can access via their YouTube page.
WillPower Live
WillPower Live is going virtual for its members, or a small fee for nonmembers. Classes will be accessible on a private Facebook page Monday-Friday at 6:30 a.m. and on Saturday at 8:30 a.m. for 45-minute workouts.
The workouts will then be available whenever for members. Check out WillPowerLive.com for more information.
INDIVIDUAL TRAINING/PERSONALIZED WORKOUTS
Bryant Reams - SoulCycle + Rumble Instructor
Certified trainer Bryant Reams can offer you virtual personal training sessions via FaceTime. The program can be based off of your individual needs: Cardio, Strength Training, Stretching, HIIT and more. He can also build and send you a custom plan to use on your own at home. Email bryantreams@gmail.com for more information and rates.