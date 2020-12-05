COVID-19 cases reach highest spike in Delaware County since pandemic began

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Officials Friday announced that COVID-19 cases in Delaware County reached the highest daily case count since the pandemic began.They are also concerned about the hospital system being over-run.There were strong pleas made from officials for people to follow all the Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines.Government officials in Delaware County say they see high spikes of COVID-19 cases across the county.County Council Chairman Brian Zidek has been keeping tabs on the data coming in."The numbers are alarming, as well as the high number of COVID-19 related deaths is also alarming," said Zidek.To date, officials say there have been a total of 21,290 positive cases in the county and 873 deaths."The recent spike in cases has resulted in Delaware County hospitals diverting patients, longer than normal wait times in emergency rooms, and first responders and essential health care workers being greatly impacted," said Zidek.Officials say the virus is sparing no-one resulting in fewer 911 operators to take calls and fewer police officers, firefighters, and EMS personnel to respond.They are also keeping an eye on the five-county hospitals."They are all very busy, but they're all managing it. The future in terms of whether we're worried about the future, I think that's the point of Council's leadership on this call," said Tim Boyce, director of Delaware County Emergency Services.Some Action News caught up with, in Delaware County, were alarmed with the spread of the virus."I'm a little anxious because I have asthma as well, so you debate every day. Whether I mean you have to work, but it's a big decision," said Gail Hampson of Springfield."The increase is very heartbreaking, so I hope everyone starts to listen, stay safe, stay quarantined as much as possible," said Charlise Walker of Clifton Heights.But the challenge for county officials is that some people are very skeptical."Listen, I work, I wear masks all day long, but I don't see it being as high as it is, I don't know where people are getting all their information from," said Dominic Verdi of Ridley Park."For something that has such a high survival rate, I don't know why our freedoms are being stripped away, and we're being forced to wear masks, which clinically are proven to make you more unhealthy," said John Lynch of Ridley Park.Councilmember Elaine Schaefer had this message for those not following the guidelines."We are urging you to do the right thing, have personal responsibility, think about our community as a whole and not just yourself," said Schaefer.For the time being, the council does not anticipate adding additional mitigation measures.But one noted, that could change if things get worse.