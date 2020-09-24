Coronavirus

Gov. Wolf expected to veto bill that would relax COVID-19 bar restrictions

By
BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Pennsylvania House and Senate tossed a lifeline to struggling restaurants and bars on Wednesday. Both passed bills that loosen COVID-19 restrictions, but Governor Tom Wolf as promised a veto.

At the Eddington House in Bensalem, cardboard cutouts line the bar where customers usually sit. It lightens the mood for workers, but the cutouts don't pay.

Owner Gina Gramiak says it would be nice, after all these months, to replace them with customers who do.

"The bar end of it because your percentage is there, it definitely would help," she said.

Now she wants to be clear, she understands why Governor Wolf has placed the restrictions he did, but hopes he'll reconsider.

"How about just restrict us to cut off at 11 o'clock but give us back the bar," she said.

The Pennsylvania legislature is trying to help bars and restaurants with a bill that would allow for service to resume at bars and for patrons to order alcohol without food.

Not far away at the Golden Eagle Diner in Bristol, this would be a huge help.

Owner Huseyin Gunaydin said, "If you look around, no customers right now."

He says his bar stools would look much better at the bar with customers in them. But now they're against their wall for those waiting to be seated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicspennsylvaniatom wolfbusinessfoodcoronaviruspoliticsalcohol
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Finland deploys coronavirus-sniffing dogs at airport
Local caterers among those hoping courts uphold ruling that Pa. shutdowns were unconstitutional
Final-stage study of first single-shot COVID-19 vaccine begins
NJ officials now testing smartphone app to help with contact tracing
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Protest held in Philly after grand jury ruling in Breonna Taylor case
At least 2 Louisville officers shot amid Breonna Taylor protests: Police
Man accused of beating woman to death with baseball bat in NJ
Breonna Taylor case: Former local law enforcement officials give perspective on ruling
Jalen Reagor heading to IR with thumb injury, source says
29-pound cat 'Lasagna' needs a family to help her slim down
Man punches teen with special needs in face at Walmart: Police
Show More
Community police officer feeds neighborhood
Hit-and-run crash injures South Philadelphia bicyclist
Harper's 2 HRs help Phils top Nats 12-3, push champs to edge
DA rules Reading officer-involved shooting was justified
Neighbors hope sketch of road rage suspect leads to an arrest
More TOP STORIES News