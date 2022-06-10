coronavirus testing

New COVID-19 testing site opening in Delaware County

The site is located in the parking lot of the Delaware County Wellness Center at Yeadon.
YEADON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A new COVID-19 testing site is opening on Friday in Delaware County, Pennsylvania.

County officials say it's all in an effort to ensure testing access is available for all.

"(It) will provide free walk-up and drive-through COVID-19 rapid testing to hundreds of Delaware County residents to address the growing need for testing to slow the virus' spread amid the current BA.2 surge," officials said in a statement.

Walk-up and drive-through testing will start at 8:30 a.m.

The hours of operation will be Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays 8:30 a.m.- 3 p.m., and on Saturdays from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m.

This new COVID-19 testing site is being operated in partnership with Personic Health Care, a local Springfield-based health provider, at no cost to the county.

