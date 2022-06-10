New COVID-19 testing site opening in Delaware County

YEADON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A new COVID-19 testing site is opening on Friday in Delaware County, Pennsylvania.County officials say it's all in an effort to ensure testing access is available for all."(It) will provide free walk-up and drive-through COVID-19 rapid testing to hundreds of Delaware County residents to address the growing need for testing to slow the virus' spread amid the current BA.2 surge," officials said in a statement.The site is located in the parking lot of the Delaware County Wellness Center at Yeadon.Walk-up and drive-through testing will start at 8:30 a.m.The hours of operation will be Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays 8:30 a.m.- 3 p.m., and on Saturdays from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m.This new COVID-19 testing site is being operated in partnership with Personic Health Care, a local Springfield-based health provider, at no cost to the county.