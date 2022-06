Philly releases independent report on mishandling of MOVE bombing victims' remains

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An independent investigation into the mishandling of human remains belonging to victims of the 1985 Philadelphia MOVE bombing did not determine how the remains ended up in a basement storage room of the medical examiner's office.Investigators were unable to determine who put the box in the room, when it was put there or why.The box was discovered in 2017 and then-health commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley ordered an employee to cremate them without notifying the victims' next of kin.However, for reasons the investigators were unable to come up with, the employee did not cremate them.Instead, the box was rediscovered last year with the remains intact.The investigators did issue several recommendations to the medical examiner's office including better record keeping and regularly auditing storage.They also recommended changing the MOVE victims' death certificates to reflect that their manners of death were homicides, not accidents.You can read the full reportMayor Jim Kenney released this statement on the report: