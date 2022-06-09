Rescue underway at M&M Mars factory in Pennsylvania after 2 people fall into chocolate tank

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pennsylvania -- A rescue operation is underway at the Mars M&M factory in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania after two people fell into a chocolate tank, officials said."Fire crews have eliminated pulling them straight out of a tank," Brad Wolfe, communications supervisor for Lancaster County 911 dispatch, told CNN. "They have to cut a hole in the side of the tank to get them out," he said.Wolfe said that it's unclear how the people fell into the chocolate tank.No injuries have been reported at this time, according to Wolfe.It was not immediately clear if the tank was full of chocolate at the time of the rescue.A Mars Wrigley spokesperson told CNN: "We are actively managing the situation and our primary focus is supporting emergency teams on site."The-CNN-Wire & 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.