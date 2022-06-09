rescue

Rescue underway at M&M Mars factory in Pennsylvania after 2 people fall into chocolate tank

Mars Wrigley spokesperson: "We are actively managing the situation and our primary focus is supporting emergency teams on site."
EMBED <>More Videos

Rescue underway in Pa. after two people fall into chocolate tank

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pennsylvania -- A rescue operation is underway at the Mars M&M factory in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania after two people fell into a chocolate tank, officials said.

"Fire crews have eliminated pulling them straight out of a tank," Brad Wolfe, communications supervisor for Lancaster County 911 dispatch, told CNN. "They have to cut a hole in the side of the tank to get them out," he said.

Wolfe said that it's unclear how the people fell into the chocolate tank.

No injuries have been reported at this time, according to Wolfe.

It was not immediately clear if the tank was full of chocolate at the time of the rescue.

A Mars Wrigley spokesperson told CNN: "We are actively managing the situation and our primary focus is supporting emergency teams on site."

The-CNN-Wire & 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvaniarescuecandy
RESCUE
Video: 20-year-old rescues man who fell onto electrified rail
Video shows horse being rescued after hours stuck in trench
2 missing, 10 rescued after kayakers go over Virginia dam
Trenton nurses save kitten stuck in sewer
TOP STORIES
Officials ID 2 men charged with murder in South Street mass shooting
National Weather Service confirms tornado hit part of Camden Co.
Sheriff: Multiple victims in shooting at Maryland business
Massive Philly drug operation shut down, father and son arrested: AG
Brothers, 16 and 19, drown at school swimming pool in NJ
'Baby Holly' found alive 40 years after parents killed
5 Marines killed in Osprey crash in California
Show More
Family: Teen hazed by fraternity now blind, in wheelchair, can't talk
Walmart customers alert police of kids locked in car, 2 women charged
Tourist helicopter carrying 6 crashes in Hawaii lava field
AccuWeather: Partly Sunny, Breezy
Mom becomes surrogate at 49 for daughter, gives birth to baby at 50
More TOP STORIES News