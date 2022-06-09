LIVE: Philadelphia DA to announce murder charges in South Street mass shooting

The two persons of interest have not been identified and details surrounding their arrests have not yet been made public.
D.A. Larry Krasner is set to hold a news conference on the arrests at 1:15 p.m. You can watch live on 6abc.com or wherever you stream 6abc.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.
On Monday, police announced the arrests of two additional suspects for their alleged roles in the weekend shooting that killed three people and left 11 others shot and wounded.
Only Action News was there as a man identified as Rashaan Vereen, 34, was taken into police headquarters on Monday night. U.S. Marshals made the arrest in the 2300 block of Hemberger Street in South Philadelphia.
He is being charged with attempted murder and other related offenses.
A second suspect, Quran Garner, 18, is charged with multiple offenses, including aggravated assault and aggravated assault on law enforcement. He did not have a license to carry a gun, Assistant District Attorney Joanne Pescatore said
According to the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office, an arrest warrant for charges of murder has been approved, though, authorities are not releasing the same of the suspect at this time.
"The District Attorney's Office has approved an arrest warrant for the murder of one of the two innocent bystanders killed during the South Street mass shooting on Saturday night. We will not be releasing identifying information until such time as that individual is brought into custody by law enforcement," the DA's office said Wednesday.
Among the three people killed were two innocent bystanders, identified as 22-year-old Kristopher Minners and 27-year-old Alexis Quinn.
The third person killed has been identified as 34-year-old Gregory "Japan" Jackson, who authorities said was one of the shooters.
Of the 11 wounded, a man identified as Mika Townes remains in serious condition.
Surveillance video obtained by ABC News and 6abc shows what unfolded at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday on South Street.
In the video, Jackson and Townes are seen exchanging words. Then Jackson pulls a gun. The video then shows Jackson and Vereen beating Townes, followed by a gunfire exchange. Both Townes and Jackson are hit.
The District Attorney's Office said both Jackson and Townes had a license to carry.
Police sources confirm Vereen is the man seen in the video picking up Jackson's gun and passing it off to someone in a blue hoodie. Then he stays with Jackson.
Garner was identified as one of the shooters.
"Quran Garner is on video shooting back toward the area where the initial confrontation takes place between Gregory Jackson and Mika Townes, who is a victim in this particular case. (Quran Garner), it's our belief, was a friend or was with Mika Townes when this initial altercation starts," Pescatore said.
"After the initial altercation, guns are drawn by Gregory Jackson and Mika Townes. Gregory Jackson shoots at Mika Townes first. Mika Townes returns fire, shooting and killing Gregory Jackson. As a result of that, Quran Garner then begins to fire down the street towards South Street, towards where the initial confrontation took place."
Officials said officers assigned to the 200 block of South Street heard the initial gunfire and quickly responded.
Investigators said Garner then pointed his gun at police. Officers fired and hit his hand.
"It is at that point that Philadelphia police began to shoot after Quran Garner pulls a gun, has gone out and looks in their direction. They shoot at him, shooting his hands," Pescatore said.
Pescatore said Garner was taken to Jefferson University Hospital for surgery for "an injury sustained when the police shot back at him."
Pescatore said Garner used a ghost gun with an extended magazine. It was left at the scene.
The DA's Office said they believe several of those connected to the shooting are part of the local boxing scene.
District Attorney Larry Krasner said at least four guns - three 9mm weapons and one 40-caliber firearm - were involved in the mass shooting. He said it is possible there are more firearms involved.
Queen Village residents meet with commissioner and district attorney
Business owners in the city's Queen Village neighborhood are used to a lot of traffic, but residents say something needs to be done to handle the increasing crowds at night along South Street.
Quality of life concerns came up the most at Wednesday's meeting inside the Nebinger School auditorium. People are concerned about smaller situations escalating to bigger problems. Community members think their points were made clear. Now they hope to see them get resolved.
"These people came out because they really want to hear you be as honest and as genuine as you can be," said Eleanor Ingersoll, president of Queen Village Neighbors Association.
"I want to know what you're doing about these people committing complete lawlessness every other day," said one audience member.
Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw says patrols are not staffed like they were back in the day, with multiple events happening in the city in one weekend.
"Officers saying their hands are tied and they can't do this or do that, we are making it very clear my direction has been: your job is to not only be present, enforce the laws and to get ahead of something before it happens," explained Outlaw.
Businesses want change
A normally scheduled South Street Headhouse Business Improvement District meeting was anything but normal Wednesday.
Small business owners and residents say they are scared and deeply concerned about what they describe as recent lawlessness in their community coming to a head this past weekend.
Councilman Mark Squilla says Wednesday's meeting was productive.
"Let's all get in the room together, find out what these challenges are and if we have to change things legislatively we will. But, if not, what can we do right now to make sure people know we're out there protecting them and making them feel safe again?" he said.
But several people who attended Wednesday's meeting say the time for talking is over.
That includes Greg "Spoonie" Rand of O'Neal's Pub who says, "Whatever policies or actions or things we have in place now are not working. So, we obviously need to change that and everybody doesn't know the answer, but we can not do anything because then it'll just continue.".