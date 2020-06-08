COVID-19 testing sites in New Castle County, Delaware for week of June 8, 2020

New Castle County, in partnership with the State of Delaware and the Delaware Emergency Management Agency, announced a second round of free COVID-19 testing sites for Wilmington, Middletown, New Castle, and Newark. The sites, along with others in Kent and Sussex Counties, will help reach Governor John Carney's goal of testing 80,000 Delawareans per month for the novel coronavirus. Test locations were selected with input from a number of sources including doctors, epidemiologists, non-profits, faith based and community leaders."We received great feedback from the community on the operation so far," County Executive Meyer said. "We have been able to collect more than 2,000 samples in just one week of testing, and we are looking forward to expanding our research to other areas of New Castle County to help defeat COVID-19."The tests, which were introduced to state public health officials by County Executive Meyer, are self-administered oral swabs, provided by Curative. Participants swab the inside of their mouth, drop the swab into the tube, and drop off the package on their way out of the parking lot. The whole process takes less than 10 minutes, and even less if subjects are pre-registered. Participants do not need to have symptoms to receive the test.Test results are expected back to participants in 24-48 hours via email.To pre-register for any of the testing sites in Delaware, guests can visit https://delaware.curativeinc.com/welcomeThe initial list of the locations for upcoming testing sites are here and more will be added in the future.Baltz Elementary School1500 Spruce Street, WilmingtonMonday, June 810 a.m. to 2 p.m.New Castle B&G Clubs19 Lambsom Lane, New CastleMonday, June 810 a.m. to 2 p.m.Stanton Middle School1800 Limestone Road, WilmingtonWednesday, June 1010 a.m. to 2 p.m.Leasure Elementary School1015 Church Road, NewarkWednesday, June 1010 a.m. to 2 p.m.Conrad School of Sciences201 Jackson Avenue, WilmingtonThursday, June 1110 a.m. to 2 p.m.Wilmington University320 North DuPont Highway, New CastleThursday, June 1110 a.m. to 2 p.m.Redding Middle School201 New Street, MiddletownFriday, June 1210 a.m. to 2 p.m.Frawley Stadium801 Shipyard Drive, WilmingtonFriday, June 12**2 p.m. to 6 p.m.Shue Medill School1500 Capitol Trail, NewarkSaturday, June 1310 a.m. to 2 p.m.Wilmington University Brandywine10 Beaver Valley Road, WilmingtonSaturday, June 1310 a.m. to 2 p.m.