More than 91,000 people, the most of the pandemic, are hospitalized with coronavirus in the US

Following a month of skyrocketing COVID-19 cases, the U.S. has reached its highest number yet of hospitalizations due to the virus.The U.S. surpassed 80,000 daily hospitalizations on Nov. 19 and set new records steadily for 17 days straight until Friday, according to the COVID-19 Tracking Project. Then on Saturday, the number reached 91,635.The spread of coronavirus has been climbing at concerning rates leading up to and just following the Thanksgiving holiday and could soon be getting worse due to holiday travel, experts say. As of Saturday, more than 13.2 million people have been infected by the virus and at least 266,047 people have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.More than 4 million of the total cases of the pandemic have been reported in the month of November (about 30%), and more than 100,000 cases have been recorded every day for the last 26 consecutive days, JHU said.Despite calls from officials and health experts to stay home, there was still an uptick in travel during the week of Thanksgiving. With weather getting colder and more people gathering indoors, experts have cautioned that the already climbing number of cases could get worse in the coming weeks."If anything, we are rounding the corner into a calamity," said Dr. Leana Wen, an emergency medicine physician and a visiting professor at George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health. "We're soon going to exceed well more than 2,000 deaths, maybe 3,000, 4,000 deaths every single day here in the U.S."