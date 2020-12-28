CVS, Walgreens administering COVID-19 vaccines in local nursing homes

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6203223" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> African American and Latinx communities in Chicago hit harder by COVID-19 than other neighborhoods.



TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- CVS Health and Walgreens are continuing the rollout of vaccines to elderly and medical staff on Monday through the federal pharmacy program in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware.The vaccines will be available in thousands of skilled and assisted nursing homes across the country.New Jersey is expected to start with at least 90 facilities this week with the addition of more, according to health officials.In Pennsylvania, the goal is to eventually be in more than 2,200 centers in the coming weeks, officials said.CVS Health and Walgreens play a major role in administering flu vaccines every year, so now the companies are working alongside the federal government to take part in this huge effort to combat the coronavirus.This will be an on-going process that will require several visits to be sure residents and staff receive both doses of the vaccine.New Jersey Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said plans are in place for who will receive the vaccine after nursing homes."After nursing home residents are vaccinated, CVS and Walgreens will begin to vaccinate thousands of residents and staff in other congregate settings, including assisted living facilities, developmental centers, federal housing for seniors and group homes and other long-term residential facilities," Persichilli said.Health officials also said both companies are working on plans with state leaders to administer the vaccine to the public.