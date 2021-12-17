Coronavirus

Doctors urge Covid-19 booster shots as omicron variant continues to spread

Health experts say just because you're vaccinated, doesn't mean you're fully protected anymore.
By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There's an uptick in Covid-19 cases again. And with the holidays approaching and family gatherings on tap, doctors are urging people to get a booster shot as the omicron variant spreads rapidly.

Recent data shows over time the two-shot vaccines begin to wear off, so it's critical to get your booster shot to increase your protection from the delta and now the omicron variants.

"People have a 50% protection," said Dr. Tony Reed, the chief medical offer at Temple Health. "You throw in that booster, then you are getting into the high 80 range."



Daria Ferro is among the Philadelphia residents taking that advice to heart and feeling extra protected after getting her booster Thursday.

"It's a way to protect ourselves and children who can't get the vaccine," she said.

For Kristen Foley, the booster shot means spending time with loved ones.

"My mom was saying I couldn't come home for Christmas until I got it, so I feel so much better," she said.

West Philadelphia native Vanessa Brown could not wait to get her Covid-19 booster shot to help further protect her.

SEE ALSO: CDC panel recommends Pfizer, Moderna Covid-19 vaccines over Johnson & Johnson shot

It's personal for Brown. She lost her father, former Philadelphia Detective Clifton Lowery, last year due to Covid.

"Losing a loved one makes it a personal fight for me," Brown says.

Dr. Reed reiterates having the booster is going to make a difference in your protection levels against the virus. He stresses if you have any questions, follow up with your physician or pharmacy.
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
