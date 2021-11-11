Before You Go To The Parade, Upload Your Vaccination Record or Negative Test Result

CLICK HERE TO UPLOAD YOUR COVID-19 INFORMATION
All ticketed guests, including children over 5, must show proof of full vaccination (as defined by the CDC) or a proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the event to be admitted. Acceptable tests include PCR tests within 48 hours of the parade or rapid antigen tests within 24 hours of the parade.
To ensure easy entry, please bring your documentation, copies of your documentation or photos of your documentation to the parade, even though you will have uploaded it prior to the event.
All documents will be be confirmed on entry.
All guests over 2 must wear masks inside the ticketed area except when eating or drinking.
Face coverings must:
Health Screening Checklist
Prior to coming to the parade, please take your temperature and complete the following Health Screening Checklist. If you answer "Yes" to any one of these, please stay home and stay safe.
Take your temperature at home prior to coming to the screening.
Is your temperature 100.4F / 38C or higher?
Do you have any of the following symptoms?
When you check in you are confirming that you have passed the Health Screening Checklist above.
Public Areas
City of Philadelphia regulations regarding events the size of the 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade require all parade goers along the parade route to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.