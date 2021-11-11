6abc Thanksgiving Day Parade

Before You Go To The Parade, Upload Your Vaccination Record or Negative Test Result

The latest guidelines for our guests at the 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade
Ticketed Guests

CLICK HERE TO UPLOAD YOUR COVID-19 INFORMATION

All ticketed guests, including children over 5, must show proof of full vaccination (as defined by the CDC) or a proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the event to be admitted. Acceptable tests include PCR tests within 48 hours of the parade or rapid antigen tests within 24 hours of the parade.

To ensure easy entry, please bring your documentation, copies of your documentation or photos of your documentation to the parade, even though you will have uploaded it prior to the event.

All documents will be be confirmed on entry.

All guests over 2 must wear masks inside the ticketed area except when eating or drinking.

Face coverings must:
  • Fully cover an individual's nose and mouth

  • Fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face

  • Be secured, for example, with ties or ear loops

  • Be made of breathable material, either disposable or reusable


  • Based on guidance from health authorities, neck gaiters, open-chin triangle bandanas, and face coverings containing valves, mesh material or holes of any kind are not acceptable face coverings.

    • Health Screening Checklist
    Prior to coming to the parade, please take your temperature and complete the following Health Screening Checklist. If you answer "Yes" to any one of these, please stay home and stay safe.

    Take your temperature at home prior to coming to the screening.
    Is your temperature 100.4F / 38C or higher?
    Do you have any of the following symptoms?
  • Cough

  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

  • Fever or Chills Muscle pain or body aches


  • New loss of taste or smell

  • Sore throat

  • New onset of nausea, diarrhea and vomiting

  • Any other posted symptoms from CDC Guidelines

  • Have you had close contact with anyone diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 14 days and have not completed the required self-quarantine period? Or are you awaiting results of a COVID-19 test due to possible exposure or symptoms?


    • When you check in you are confirming that you have passed the Health Screening Checklist above.

    Public Areas
    City of Philadelphia regulations regarding events the size of the 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade require all parade goers along the parade route to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.
