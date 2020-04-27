City opens new food distribution site in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A new city-sponsored food site is set to open Monday in Northeast Philadelphia.
Residents can get a free box of food at Vogt Recreation Center at Unruh Avenue and Cottage Street.
The new site is one of 40 food distribution locations across the city.
The sites will be open Mondays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon.
The student meal sites at School District of Philadelphia schools are now only open on Thursdays.
COVID-19 Cases in Philadelphia
The Philadelphia Department of Public Health announced 237 additional presumptive confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Philadelphia on Sunday. This brings the number of confirmed cases in the city to 12,566.
Six additional coronavirus fatalities were announced Sunday, bringing the total number of Philadelphia residents who have died to 472.
The city says of those 472 total deaths, 252 were long-term care facility residents.
The Department of Public Health again noted clusters of positive cases in congregate settings, including nursing homes, behavioral health facilities and the Department of Prisons.
Six additional inmates have tested positive. The current total of positive cases at correctional facilities within the city is 75.
The Department of Public Health reports 965 patients with COVID-19 are currently being treated in Philadelphia hospitals, with a total of 1,812 people hospitalized in the region (including Philadelphia).
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
'We wanted to be married': Doylestown couple ties the knot in backyard ceremony despite COVID-19
Mom describes 'torture' of 4-year-old son's suffering from coronavirus
Driver in NJ crash may have passed out from wearing N95 mask too long: Police
Families in need receive free produce from Camden pop-up market amid COVID-19
COVID-19 RESOURCES
Keeping Reusable Shopping Bags Sanitized and Germ-Free during COVID-19 Outbreak
How to get groceries, supplies, takeout, online workouts and home projects while quarantine
Things for everyone to do to pass the time at home
Great homeschooling and educational resources for parents and students
Free 6abc printable activities for kids to do at home
Work from home: Here are some companies hiring remote workers
CONNECT WITH US
Share your coronavirus story with Action News
Complete coronavirus coverage from Action News
City opens new food distribution site in Northeast Philadelphia
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More