Finding your nearest COVID-19 testing site in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware

According to 6abc's Data Journalism Team, there's a surge in COVID-19 cases in the five-county region due to the delta variant, with Montgomery County cases increasing 123% over the last month and Delaware County cases increasing 150%.
In Philadelphia, cases increased 180% over the last month, with the city currently averaging 642 cases per day.
Here is a list of resources to find an available COVID-19 testing site near you.
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said state officials will be keeping a close eye on breakthrough cases, among other metrics, as they weigh next steps.