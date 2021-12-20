Finding your nearest COVID-19 testing site in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With the recent spike of COVID-19 cases in the tri-state area, many seek to get tested before gathering with family and friends for holidays.According to 6abc's Data Journalism Team, there's a surge in COVID-19 cases in the five-county region due to the delta variant, with Montgomery County cases increasing 123% over the last month and Delaware County cases increasing 150%.In Philadelphia, cases increased 180% over the last month, with the city currently averaging 642 cases per day.Here is a list of resources to find an available COVID-19 testing site near you.New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said state officials will be keeping a close eye on breakthrough cases, among other metrics, as they weigh next steps.