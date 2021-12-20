coronavirus testing

Finding your nearest COVID-19 testing site in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware

Here is a list of resources to find an available COVI-19 testing site near you.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With the recent spike of COVID-19 cases in the tri-state area, many seek to get tested before gathering with family and friends for holidays.

According to 6abc's Data Journalism Team, there's a surge in COVID-19 cases in the five-county region due to the delta variant, with Montgomery County cases increasing 123% over the last month and Delaware County cases increasing 150%.

RELATED: Moderna: Initial COVID-19 vaccine booster data shows good results on omicron

In Philadelphia, cases increased 180% over the last month, with the city currently averaging 642 cases per day.

ALSO RELATED: COVID-19 'raging' in New Jersey as leaders weigh next steps

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said state officials will be keeping a close eye on breakthrough cases, among other metrics, as they weigh next steps.

