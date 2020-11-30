Local health experts urge you to get tested for COVID-19 after Thanksgiving holiday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Despite the wind and the rain, dozens of people lined up outside of the Fern Rock Transportation Center Station to get tested for the coronavirus on Monday."Just to be on the safe side because there are a lot of people who don't have symptoms, so it's just better to be safe than sorry," said Vince Costello of Logan.The testing was offered by the Black Doctor's COVID-19 Consortium.Founder Dr. Ala Stanford said it's vital for people to get tested if they saw others outside of their household for Thanksgiving. However, she said it takes days for symptoms to develop."If you were around folks, if you traveled, a lot of people traveled, please wait five days because the testing supplies are scarce and we really want to utilize them on those who need a test, have symptoms and have had a recent true exposure," said Dr. Stanford.People who stood in line, like Brenda Holmes, said they were exposed to someone who had COVID-19. As we look towards the holidays, she said she'll continue following social distancing guidelines, even though many are battling COVID-fatigue."I think people have to stop and think, 'Is it worth it to have a gathering, to spread the virus to loved ones and others who may actually perish from it?'" asked Holmes. "So we have to use wisdom and understanding. We have information, we just have to follow it."There are pop up testing sites throughout the region this week. In Delaware County, officials are offering free testing in Upland on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 am to 3 pm at U.S. Army Reserve, located at 500 W. 24th Street.Dr. Stanford said she was disappointed that so many people traveled this Thanksgiving and hopes people can stay the course during Christmas."My fear is that the hospitals, many are already at capacity, we don't have enough supplies, I don't even have enough testing kits," said Stanford. "I'm concerned that it's going to be like April. In fact, we're already worse than April and I think people are just so tired that they can't see it."