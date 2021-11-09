COVID-19 vaccine

Emotional reunions as US reopens to international travel: 'I get to see my mom again'

The U.S. lifted restrictions Monday on travel from a long list of countries including Mexico, Canada and most of Europe.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Emotional reunions as international travel restrictions lifted

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- For the first time since the pandemic struck the world, family members and friends separated by an international travel ban were finally able to reunite.

Action News was at the Philadelphia International Airport on Monday as Gregor Campbell hugged his mother after arriving from London.

Mehrmaz Campbell hadn't seen her son in well over a year.

"He's been wanting to come over for a long time since I think it was March 2020. It's just so nice to have him here," said Campbell,

"I feel choked up about it. I get to see my mom again, which is always lovely. And it was relatively pain-free for the first flight back," said Gregor.

The U.S. lifted restrictions Monday on travel from a long list of countries including Mexico, Canada and most of Europe.

SEE ALSO: US lifts pandemic international travel ban, opens doors to visitors

EMBED More News Videos

The U.S. lifted restrictions Monday on travel from a long list of countries including Mexico, Canada and most of Europe.



U.S. citizens and permanent residents were always allowed to enter the U.S., but the travel bans grounded tourists, thwarted business travelers and often separated families.

Airlines are now preparing for a surge in travel. Data from travel and analytics firm Cirium showed airlines are increasing flights between the United Kingdom and the U.S. by 21% this month over last month.

Lois Bell arrived from Essex, England, and was greeted by a dear friend from Dover, Delaware.

Bell was headed to visit her 88-year-old aunt whom she had not seen since the pandemic hit.

"I hope I don't hurt her because I'm gonna hold her so tight," said Bell.

Analysts say the restrictions being lifted will be a much-needed shot in the arm for the tourism industry, which took a tremendous financial hit.

"You gotta remember the overseas traveler represented about $150 billion worth of spending in this country," said tourism expert Matthew Jones.

"Now is the time to book Europe and now is the time to book a cruise cause they are the things that have availability for the future. Caribbean or Mexico, there's not much space available on resorts or flights," added Maureen Ward of Premier Travel.

The U.S. will accept travelers who have been fully vaccinated with any of the shots approved for emergency use by the World Health Organization, not just those in use in the U.S. That's a relief for many in Canada, where the AstraZeneca vaccine is widely used.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelphiladelphiaair travelcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinefamily
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
South Jersey teen invents 'Vax Pack' to protect vaccination cards
Steve Burton gone from 'General Hospital' over vaccine rule
Boosted for Thanksgiving? Demand is up after CDC expands eligibility
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Show More
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
Black Friday: Mall hours for Thanksgiving weekend in Philly region
Here's why you should get your Christmas tree early this year
More TOP STORIES News