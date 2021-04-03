Coronavirus

8-year-old Texas boy administered coronavirus vaccine by mistake

EMBED <>More Videos

8-year-old boy administered vaccine by mistake

TEXAS -- Fire department officials in Texas concede that an 8-year-old boy was recently vaccinated by mistake.

The colossal error occurred at a COVID-19 vaccine site in Grand Prairie.

Dallas County requires people to register online before receiving the vaccine - and date of birth is required on the registration form.

In a statement, a Dallas County judge wrote that human error from a third party that oversees the county's vaccination registration list was the root cause of the mistake.

Jenkins said the county's Information Technology department is working with that third-party company to make sure it doesn't happen again.

As of March 29, Texans 16 and older became eligible to receive the vaccine in Texas.

However, it has not yet been approved for anyone younger than that age.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstexasvaccinescoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Read these tips before getting your COVID-19 vaccine
Fully vaccinated people can travel again, says new CDC guidance
As vaccine eligibility expands, experts urge everyone over 65 to get inoculated
Churches return to some sense of normalcy for Easter weekend
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SEPTA bus involved in deadly crash
Protesters demand more protection on Atlantic City boardwalk
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
AccuWeather: Sun, High Clouds
Pa. set to loosen COVID-19 restrictions on Sunday
Fully vaccinated people can travel again, says new CDC guidance
Local congressmembers say the US Capitol Police must be expanded
Show More
Man shot, killed in the city's Logan section: Police
MLB moving All-Star Game out of GA over new voting restrictions
Teen cheerleader's Snapchat brings Supreme Court clash over schools and free speech
Gloucester Twp. police dedicates walkway to World Autism Awareness Day
Hundreds gathered to remember coach, mentor during vigil in Germantown
More TOP STORIES News