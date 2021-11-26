COVID-19 vaccine

Linwood, NJ teen invents 'Vax Pack' to protect vaccination cards

Joseph D'Alessandro's inspiration for the "Vax Pack" case came from his family.
By
LINWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A teenager from Linwood, New Jersey put the wheels in motion to help people during the pandemic as vaccines were rolling out

Last spring, Joseph D'Alessandro, 14, began what he believed was just a passion project. Today, it's a thriving business known as the "Vax Pack."

His inspiration for the protection case came from his family.

"My parents did get vaccinated at the mega-site in Atlantic City. Same with my grandparents. I felt this was the best way to give back," D'Alessandro said.

He discovered that the same way he preserved his sports cards would also work for protecting the vaccination card.



D'Alessandro said he knew too many people getting them laminated, which wasn't the best option given updates with booster shots. He also wanted to help people protect their cards from any spills.

"We put another sleeve over it that almost has a sticky substance that you can open and close over 30 times," he said.

The high school freshman started selling the protectors for $5 first at local farmer's markets and then online. Every dime he makes goes towards the AtlantiCare Foundation.

"When I was younger they helped me, so I want to help them so they can help more people," D'Alessandro said.

The entrepreneur is close to selling 1,000 vax packs. He's donated more than $4,000 to the AtlantiCare Foundation.

Hospital officials said it's a big help as they now try to get more children vaccinated.

"He is one of our youth in the community and it's very important that we get the younger generation vaccinated because they didn't get started with vaccinations until much later than the adult population," AtlantiCare Chief Administrator Frank Carpenter said.

"It's inspiring to see a younger generation come in and realize they can make a big difference," said AtlantiCare Foundation Executive Director Samantha Kiley.

D'Alessandro wants to make a big difference one vax pack at a time. He intends to soon make another big donation to help AtlantiCare Foundation.

CLICK HERE to purchase a "Vax Pack."

Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
