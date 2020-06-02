Here's what's reopening when Philadelphia moves to 'yellow phase'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We still don't know for sure if the city of Philadelphia will join the rest of Pennsylvania counties in the region and move into the yellow phase but if it does, here's what that will mean in terms of what will reopen and how those businesses will operate.
"Our busy season is April, May so we have been closed through our busy time," said Ross Martinson, co-owner of Philadelphia Runner. "We were very much looking forward to opening Friday".
But after getting hit by looters and vandals over the weekend, Philadelphia Runner's main location in Center City won't be able to reopen any time soon.
"100% of the inventory is damaged and the fixtures and everything," said Martinson.
But Philadelphia Runner does have four other locations. Its owners are making plans for those to reopen and warned customers should not expect the normal experience.
"Obviously we'll have to limit the number of people who come in at a time," he said. "We will be opening with scheduled fittings, everyone in masks obviously, our staff will have gloves on, so we'll have plenty of hand sanitizer, clothing that's been tried on will be quarantined afterward."
Along with retail, here's what else will be allowed to open and operate:
Food trucks and walk-up service at restaurants
Outdoor youth day camps, recreation, and parks
Childcare centers can be open without waivers but all must employ more frequent sanitizing procedures
"And it means parents should limit items coming to childcare from home and items used for napping," said Teresa Miller of the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services.
Childcare staff must wear cloth face coverings and while masks are not required for children, it is recommended except for babies and kids under the age of 2.
Also children will be screened during drop off, which may mean their temperature will be taken before entering a facility.
Office-based businesses, banks, car sales, and real estate activities can also resume in the yellow phase as well as manufacturing and warehouse operations.
Meantime, in New Jersey, retail stores can open and outdoor restaurant dining will be allowed starting June 15.
Barbershops and hair salons can resume operations the week after, on June 22.
Here's what's reopening when Philadelphia moves to 'yellow phase'
