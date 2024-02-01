Philadelphia man found stabbed to death on front porch in Mt. Airy

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is dead after being stabbed several times in Philadelphia's Mt. Airy neighborhood.

Police responded to the 900 block of Sydney Street around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday for a hospital case.

When officers arrived, they found a 53-year-old man with multiple stab wounds to his left arm unresponsive on a front porch.

The man, identified as Craig Stephens, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers did not find a weapon and no one has been arrested at this time.

Police said the investigation is active and ongoing.

