WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Philadelphia man found stabbed to death on front porch in Mt. Airy

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Thursday, February 1, 2024 2:53PM
6abc Philadelphia 24/7 Live Stream
6abc Philadelphia 24/7 Live StreamAction News, AccuWeather and Entertainment
WPVI

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is dead after being stabbed several times in Philadelphia's Mt. Airy neighborhood.

Police responded to the 900 block of Sydney Street around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday for a hospital case.

When officers arrived, they found a 53-year-old man with multiple stab wounds to his left arm unresponsive on a front porch.

The man, identified as Craig Stephens, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers did not find a weapon and no one has been arrested at this time.

Police said the investigation is active and ongoing.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW