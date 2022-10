Police say a white car smashed into the side of a black S.U.V., trapping the people inside the S.U.V.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people were trapped in a vehicle after a crash in Olney overnight Sunday.

The crash happened just after 4 a.m. near 5th Street and Olney Avenue.

Police say a white car smashed into the side of a black S.U.V., trapping the people inside the S.U.V.

Police were able to get the victims out of the vehicle.

They were taken to the hospital.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.