PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a violent and deadly crash in Northeast Philadelphia.

It happened just before 10 p.m. on Roosevelt Boulevard near Solly avenue.

Police say two cars crashed into each other, with one of them flipping over onto its roof.

Officers say one person died on impact and four others were taken to the hospital.

It's not clear if speed was a factor in this crash.