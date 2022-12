The Action Cam captured police placing a woman in custody, but police would not confirm any details on the arrest.

CHADDS FORD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A pedestrian was struck and killed after a crash in Chadds Ford, Delaware County.

Pennsylvania State Police say the crash happened around 4 a.m. Sunday on Route 202 between Johnson Farm Lane and Watkin Avenue.

The Action Cam captured police placing a woman in custody, but police would not confirm any details on the arrest.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.