2 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police and medics responded to a multi-vehicle crash in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane section early Saturday morning.

According to police, the crash happened at about 3 a.m. at the intersection of 67th Street and Ogontz Avenue when two cars and a van collided.

The impact of the crash caused the van to roll onto its roof and two people were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, police said.

No further information was immediately available.
